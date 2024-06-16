MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Mbappe rules out representing France at Olympics because of Real Madrid

The Spanish season is due to start a week later, while Madrid are also due to play Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw on August 14.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 22:51 IST , Dusseldorf, Germany - 1 MIN READ

AFP
France’s Kylian Mbappe will not play in Paris 2024 Olympics.
France’s Kylian Mbappe will not play in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

France’s Kylian Mbappe will not play in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

France captain Kylian Mbappe on Sunday admitted that he will not represent his country at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

“For the Olympics my club has a position which is very clear so that means I think I will not participate in the Olympics. That is how it is,” Mbappe said.

The 25-year-old, who was speaking ahead of France’s opening Euro 2024 game on Monday against Austria, has just signed for Real Madrid and will join the European champions for the new season under freedom of contract from Paris Saint-Germain.

The men’s Olympics football tournament begins on July 24, with the final on August 9.

The Spanish season is due to start a week later, while Madrid are also due to play Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw on August 14.

“Joining a new team in September would not be the best way to begin my adventure,” admitted Mbappe, who had previously stated a wish to be able to play for Thierry Henry’s French Olympic team.

ALSO READ | ‘I’m against extremes and divisive ideas’, says Kylian Mbappe ahead of French elections

“I wish the best to the France team. I will of course watch all their games as a spectator rather than an actor, and I hope they bring back the gold medal.”

This week Lionel Messi confirmed he would also not go to the Olympics, turning down the chance to win the gold medal with Argentina for a second time.

