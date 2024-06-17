MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Austria vs France Group D match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials who will take charge of the Euro 2024 Group D match between Austria and France at the Düsseldorf Arena.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 13:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano.
Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano. | Photo Credit: AFP

Kylian Mbappe-led France will face Austria in its opening match of Euro 2024 at the Düsseldorf Arena on Monday (June 18, 12:30 AM IST).

After a shock last 16 exit from Euro 2020 and finishing runner-up as host in 2016, France can do itself a big favour with a decisive win against an in-form Austria.

Spaniard Jesús Gil Manzano will officiate the match. A regular official in La Liga, Gil Manzano is famous for sending off several high-profile players like Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and more recently Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.

He is also the first European referee to officiate at Copa America in 2021.

MATCH PREVIEW | France eyes strong start against Austria in pursuit of overdue Euros title

Diego Barbero and Ángel Nevado of Spain will be the Assistant referees.

Juan Martínez Munuera of Spain will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), while his countryman Alejandro Hernández and Tiago Martins from Portugal will be the Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1 and Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2 respectively.

Ukraine’s Mykola Balakin will be the fourth offcial.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR AUSTRIA VS FRANCE

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (Spain)
Assistant Referees: Diego Barbero (Spain) and Ángel Nevado (Spain)
Video Assistant Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera (Spain)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Alejandro Hernández (Spain) and Tiago Martins (Portugal)
Fourth official: Mykola Balakin (Ukraine)

Related Topics

Austria /

France /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Kylian Mbappe

