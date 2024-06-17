Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Austria vs France Group D match?

Kylian Mbappe-led France will face Austria in its opening match of Euro 2024 at the Düsseldorf Arena on Monday (June 18, 12:30 AM IST).

After a shock last 16 exit from Euro 2020 and finishing runner-up as host in 2016, France can do itself a big favour with a decisive win against an in-form Austria.

Spaniard Jesús Gil Manzano will officiate the match. A regular official in La Liga, Gil Manzano is famous for sending off several high-profile players like Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and more recently Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.

He is also the first European referee to officiate at Copa America in 2021.

MATCH PREVIEW | France eyes strong start against Austria in pursuit of overdue Euros title

Diego Barbero and Ángel Nevado of Spain will be the Assistant referees.

Juan Martínez Munuera of Spain will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), while his countryman Alejandro Hernández and Tiago Martins from Portugal will be the Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1 and Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2 respectively.

Ukraine’s Mykola Balakin will be the fourth offcial.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR AUSTRIA VS FRANCE