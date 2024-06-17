Austria vs France, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record before AUT v FRA Group D clash

Kylian Mbappe and France can do themselves a big favour with a decisive win against an in-form Austria on Monday at the Düsseldorf Arena, to stamp its authority on Euro 2024 early on.

Les Bleus have won just about everything in football - several times over - but the European Championship has eluded France for more than two decades, with manager Didier Deschamps taking his second crack at becoming the first man to win the World Cup and Euros as both player and coach.

PREVIEW | France eyes strong start against Austria in pursuit of overdue Euros title

The last time the two sides met was in the UEFA Nations League in 2022, where France beat Austria 2-0, thanks to goals from Mbappe and Olivier Giroud.

AUSTRIA VS FRANCE ALL TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 25

France: 13

Austria: 9

Draws: 3

AUSTRIA VS FRANCE PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS