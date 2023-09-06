Ballon d’Or 2023 nominees list LIVE updates: Haaland, Benzema, Salah for male best player; Kerr, Bonmati, Roord in female best list; Bellingham, Gavi, Pedri for Kopa award

Football is back with its most prestigious prize as the nominees list for the Ballon d’Or Awards 2023 was announced on Wednesday.
France Football published the list of nominees for the men’s Ballon d’Or, women’s Ballon d’Or, Yashin Trophy and Kopa Trophy.
Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to a World Cup title in 2022 and Erling Haaland, treble-winner with Manchester City last season were two of the highlights in the nominations for the men’s best players. It is because these two are favourites to fight it out for the award.
2022 winner Karim Benzema has also been included in the list.
Women’s World Cup Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa and Colombian revelation Linda Caicedo are among the Ballon d’Or female nominees.
For the Yashin awards, World Cup-winner Emiliano Martinez of Argentina has made the cut, along with treble-winner Ederson of Manchester City, and La Liga Golden Glove Marc Andre Ter Stegen among others.
For the Kopa award, 2022 winner Gavi and 2021 winner Pedri, both from Barcelona, have again been included. They have been joined by Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid, Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich and Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United among others.
Ballon d’Or nominee list - Male
Ballon d’Or nominee list - Female
Yashin Trophy nominees
Kopa trophy nominees
