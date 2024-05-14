MagazineBuy Print

Ligue 1: Layvin Kurzawa to leave PSG after nine years

Kurzawa joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2015 for 23 million euros ($24.8 million). The 31-year-old has made 154 appearances for PSG. He played just eight minutes in one match throughout the 2023–24 season.

Published : May 14, 2024 13:51 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
PSG’s Layvin Kurzawa, right, celebrates with Edinson Cavani, left, after scoring his side’s first goal during the match between Lyon and Paris Saint Germain. | Photo Credit: LAURENT CIPRIANI/ AP
PSG’s Layvin Kurzawa, right, celebrates with Edinson Cavani, left, after scoring his side’s first goal during the match between Lyon and Paris Saint Germain. | Photo Credit: LAURENT CIPRIANI/ AP

Defender Layvin Kurzawa will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, he said on Monday, after nine years with the Ligue 1 club.

Kurzawa joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2015 for 23 million euros ($24.8 million). The 31-year-old has made 154 appearances for PSG. He played just eight minutes in one match throughout the 2023–24 season.

Kurzawa was loaned out to Premier League club Fulham in the 2022-23 season after not playing for the French side for more than 11 months. He made six appearances for the English side.

“I’ve had some great times, as well as some tough ones,” the French international wrote in a post on X. “But I want you to know that my love for Paris Saint Germain is sincere.

“I know that our relationship has sometimes been complicated, but I want you to know that I can only take back the positive and that I have been privileged to have called the Parc (des Princes) my home for all these years.”

