Meghalaya sports minister offers Rs 1 crore for local football clubs qualifying for ISL

Meghalaya sports minister Banteidor Lyngdoh on Friday announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore for a local team that qualifies for the Indian Super League.

The minister made the announcement at the official send-off ceremony of Ryntih Sports and Cultural Club, which will participate in the I-League Qualifiers, to be held in Bangalore from October 4-25.

Lamenting the fact that many football clubs from the state have not been able to sustain themselves over the years due to financial constraints, the minister said the lack of government support has aggravated the problem.

"I am honoured to announce cash incentives to football clubs of the state to the tune of Rs 10 lakh for those qualifying for 2nd Division I-League, Rs 40 lakh for those qualifying for I-League and Rs 1 crore for those qualifying for Indian Super League," Lyngdoh said.

He added that a tender amounting to Rs 34 crore has been floated for the upgradation of the JN Sports Complex which will include replacing artificial with natural turf and upgradation of the overall facilities within the complex.

"An indoor multipurpose sports complex will also be constructed on the 5th ground costing about Rs 100 crore. The complex will house facilities like swimming pool, basketball, tennis courts and many other indoor games facilities," he said.

He added that the government is also dedicated to support disciplines such as boxing, archery and athletics.