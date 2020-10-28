Football Football Barcelona agrees to join European Super League, says Bartomeu Barcelona has accepted to join a new European Super League to secure its financial future, according to Josep Bartomeu who resigned as president on Tuesday. Reuters 28 October, 2020 10:08 IST Barcelona has accepted a proposal to join a new European Super League, a move that would secure the club's financial future but the agreement to join would need to be ratified by the club's members. - Twitter Reuters 28 October, 2020 10:08 IST Barcelona has accepted a proposal to join a new European Super League, a move that would secure the club's financial future, Josep Maria Bartomeu said after resigning as president on Tuesday.Bartomeu and the rest of the board of directors resigned ahead of a vote of no confidence due next month.The agreement to join the proposed European league would need to be ratified by the club's members."I can announce some extraordinary news," Bartomeu said.READ | Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu resigns after Messi row "(On Monday), the board of directors approved the requirements to participate in a future European Super League, a project promoted by the big clubs in Europe."Last week, Sky News reported that a $6 billion funding package had been put in place for a breakaway league, that would feature up to 18 clubs from Europe's top five leagues, and is supported by Liverpool and Manchester United.In response, La Liga President Javier Tebas said Bartomeu's comments confirmed his "ignorance" about the football industry and described the Super League as "a weak and imaginary competition"."Sad end for a president with successes and lately many mistakes," Tebas tweeted. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos