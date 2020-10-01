Football Football Barcelona announces signing of Ajax teenager Sergino Dest FC Barcelona's statement added that Ajax full-back Sergino Dest, 19, had agreed to sign a five-year contract with a release clause of 400 million euros. Reuters 01 October, 2020 18:31 IST United States full-back Sergino Dest in action for Dutch club Ajax (File Photo). - Getty Images Reuters 01 October, 2020 18:31 IST Barcelona has completed the signing of United States full-back Sergino Dest from Ajax Amsterdam for 21 million euros ($24.70 million) plus five more in variables, the La Liga side said on Thursday.Barca's statement added that Dest, 19, had agreed to sign a five-year contract with a release clause of 400 million euros.READ | Premier League: Argentine-Catalan tactical masterclass awaits at Elland Road Dest, who broke into Ajax's first team from its academy last season and has played three times for the U.S. national football team, will be officially presented on Friday.The defender will compete with Sergi Roberto for a first-team berth after Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo left Barca for Wolverhampton Wanderers last week. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos