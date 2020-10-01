Barcelona announces signing of Ajax teenager Sergino Dest

Barcelona has completed the signing of United States full-back Sergino Dest from Ajax Amsterdam for 21 million euros ($24.70 million) plus five more in variables, the La Liga side said on Thursday.

Barca's statement added that Dest, 19, had agreed to sign a five-year contract with a release clause of 400 million euros.

Dest, who broke into Ajax's first team from its academy last season and has played three times for the U.S. national football team, will be officially presented on Friday.

The defender will compete with Sergi Roberto for a first-team berth after Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo left Barca for Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.