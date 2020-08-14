Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti tests positive for COVID-19

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti tested positive for coronavirus on Friday but he is presently not with the rest of the squad for the side's Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern Munich at Lisbon.

The Cameroon-born French defender is currently injured, asymptomatic and self-isolating.

"After the PCR tests carried out on Thursday the first team player Samuel Umtiti has tested positive for COVID-19. The player is asymptomatic, in good health and isolating at home," read a statement from the Blaugrana.

The club also recently tested other players including Pedri, Trincao, Matheus Fernandes, Jean-Clair Todibo, Moussa Wague, Carles Alena, Rafinha, Juan Miranda and Oriol Busquets. Umtiti happens to be only the second player from the club to test positive after Todibo.

Barca has informed the relevant sporting and health authorities. It is also tracing all the people who have had contact with Umtiti so that they can undergo the corresponding PCR tests.

Umtiti has made a total of 114 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona since moving from Lyon in the summer of 2016. The Spanish club's out-of-squad players returned to pre-season training on Wednesday.