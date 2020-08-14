Football Champions League Champions League UEFA fines PSG, warns coach Tuchel for late second half kickoff UEFA said its disciplinary panel imposed the fine and also warned Tuchel “for being responsible for the late kickoff” to restart Wednesday’s game in Lisbon. Team Sportstar LISBON 14 August, 2020 22:02 IST UEFA often fines clubs for being late from the locker room to start the second half which can affect broadcasters’ schedules. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar LISBON 14 August, 2020 22:02 IST Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel’s halftime talk trying to lift his team to a Champions League quarterfinal win cost the club 30,000 euros ($35,500) on Friday.UEFA said its disciplinary panel imposed the fine and also warned Tuchel “for being responsible for the late kickoff” to restart Wednesday’s game in Lisbon.PSG trailed Atalanta 1-0 at halftime then dominated the second half before scoring twice in the closing minutes to advance to its first semifinal in 25 years.ALSO READ| Turkish Super Lig: Four players test positive for coronavirus UEFA often fines clubs for being late from the locker room to start the second half which can affect broadcasters’ schedules.Critics often compare the size of those fines unfavourably with similar sums imposed on clubs in cases of racist behaviour by fans at stadiums.PSG next plays Leipzig on Tuesday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos