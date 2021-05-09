Barcelona women crowned Spanish champions again

Barcelona retained the Spanish women's football title on Sunday after maintaining its 100% record in the league by beating Granadilla Tenerife 1-0 before mathematically sealing its crown when nearest challengers Levante drew 1-1 at Espanyol.

Bruna Vilamala, 18, scored the only goal of the game against Granadilla late in the first half.

The Catalans won last year's title when the season was ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

READ | Bengaluru FC issues apology for COVID protocols breach in Maldives

It has long seemed a case of if rather than when it was going to clinch the title this campaign after making a breathtaking start and never relenting.

It has won all 26 of its games to lead the standings on 78 points, scoring 128 goals while only conceding five.

It is 16 points above second-placed Levante with three games in hand. It is also unbeaten in the league since February 2019.