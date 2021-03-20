Barcelona women win 20th straight game to extend record in Spain

An unstoppable Barcelona on Saturday won its 20th game out of 20, thrashing Rayo Vallecano 4-0 away from home to continue its record-breaking run in the Spanish women's football's top flight.

Swiss international Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic and Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala struck in the first half, while France's Kheira Hamraoui and Lieke Martens of the Netherlands completed the rout in the final 45 minutes.

Barca broke the previous record of 14 straight wins in the Spanish women's league last month and its 20th consecutive victory meant it increased its lead at the top over nearest challenger Levante to 12 points, with two games in hand.

It has scored a remarkable 99 goals in its 20 matches, conceding only three times.

The Catalans were crowned champions last season after winning 19 of their 21 games while remaining unbeaten, before the season was ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.