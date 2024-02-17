MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern at fault for Kane’s form dip says coach Tuchel

Kane has 24 league goals in 21 games so far this season, but drew blanks against Bayer Leverkusen and again at Lazio in the Champions League.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 18:27 IST , Berlin - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Bayern Munich’s English Harry Kane reacts after loss against Lazio in the UEFA Champions League last 16
Bayern Munich’s English Harry Kane reacts after loss against Lazio in the UEFA Champions League last 16 | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Bayern Munich’s English Harry Kane reacts after loss against Lazio in the UEFA Champions League last 16 | Photo Credit: AFP

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said Saturday his side needed to do more to bring an “unsatisfied” Harry Kane into games amid a dip in form.

Kane has not registered a shot on target for two matches, both of which Bayern lost.

Bayern, who travel to Bochum on Sunday, have not lost three matches in a row since 2015.

“It’s unbelievable how well he can score in training and how he pushes on the team -- which is absolutely world-class -- and how little we have found him in games.

“I have seldom experienced such a difference in what a player has been able to bring on the pitch in training and on the pitch in actual games.”

Tuchel said he has not given the experienced striker advice, saying “Harry doesn’t need me. He can take care of himself.”

“He knows what he’s doing and he’s not satisfied with the way he’s been implemented in games and we’re not satisfied with the way things have been going.”

Kane has 24 league goals in 21 games so far this season, but drew blanks against Bayer Leverkusen and again at Lazio in the Champions League.

Tuchel on Saturday recognised the “gloomy” atmosphere around the team but said “we are all committed to turning things around”.

Bayern, who have won the past 11 Bundesliga titles, sit five points behind Leverkusen with 13 games remaining this season.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

