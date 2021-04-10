Second-string Bayern held to 1-1 draw by Union as Bundesliga lead drops to five

Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich stumbled to a 1-1 draw at home against Union Berlin on Saturday after conceding an 86th minute equaliser through Marcus Ingvartsen to see their lead at the top cut to five points with six games left.

Teenager Jamal Musiala had put a second-string Bayern team ahead in the 68th minute, picking up a Thomas Muller pass and weaving past three players in the box before firing home.

The Bavarians, who were missing nine players through injury or illness, including top striker Robert Lewandowski, dominated possesion throughout but let their guard down four minutes before the end, allowing Ingvartsen to bundle in a cut-back.

Bayern was far from its best with an unusual lineup that included Josip Stanisic, who was making his senior debut, and rarely threatened.

It had endured a tumultuous week with its 3-2 home loss to Paris St Germain in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday amid growing speculation regarding the future of coach Hansi Flick at the club.

Flick, a front-runner for the Germany job after the Euros, has had an uneasy relationship with Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic over squad planning and before the game repeatedly refused to answer questions regarding his future at Bayern.

Leipzig thrash Werder to close in on leaders Bayern

RB Leipzig scored three first-half goals as it thrashed Werder Bremen 4-1 away helped by Alexander Sorloth's double to close in on leader Bayern Munich.

Norway international Sorloth headed his first goal nine minutes after Dani Olmo put the visitors ahead in the 23rd minute.

He then grabbed his second of the afternoon four minutes before the break to kill the game.

The host pulled a goal back through Milot Rashica in the 61st but Marcel Sabitzer restored Leipzig's three-goal cushion two minutes later.

Second-placed Leipzig moves to 60 points, with Bayern top on 65 and six games left in the campaign. Eintracht Frankfurt tightened its hold on fourth place with a 4-3 home win over third-placed VfL Wolfsburg. Eintracht is on 53, a point behind the Wolves, and 10 ahead of fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund.

The top four teams qualify for the Champions League group stage. Dortmund visits VfB Stuttgart later on Saturday.