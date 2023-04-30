Football

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin, LIVE score: Mane, Musiala start for Bayern - Bundesliga updates

Catch the live score and updates from Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin match at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI Last Updated: 30 April, 2023 18:36 IST
Bayern Munich comes to the match on the back of a 1-3 loss against Mainz.

Bayern Munich comes to the match on the back of a 1-3 loss against Mainz.

Bayern Munich was handed a lease of life in the Bundesliga title race after leader Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 at Bochum earlier this week.

Thomas Tuchel and side, just two points behind Dortmund, can return to the top of the points table with a win against the bottom-placed Hertha Berlin.

A win would also break the Bayern’s four-game winless streak. The side has secured just one point from the last two matches in Bundesliga and has been knocked out of the Champions League.

Bayern vs Hertha Starting Lineups
Bayern Munich: Sommer, De Ligt, Pavard, Gnabry, Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman, Cancelo, Mane, Mazraoui, Musiala
Hertha Berlin: Christensen, Plattenhardt, Rogel, Uremovic, Kenny, Mittelstaedt, Boetius, Tousart, Lukebakio, Niederlechner, Ngankam
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where will Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin be played?
The Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin match will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Munich. The match will kick off at 7:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin on TV?
Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.
When to live stream Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin?
The Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin will be live streamed on Sony LIV app.

