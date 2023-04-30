Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin, LIVE score: Mane, Musiala start for Bayern - Bundesliga updates

Bayern Munich was handed a lease of life in the Bundesliga title race after leader Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 at Bochum earlier this week.

Thomas Tuchel and side, just two points behind Dortmund, can return to the top of the points table with a win against the bottom-placed Hertha Berlin.

A win would also break the Bayern’s four-game winless streak. The side has secured just one point from the last two matches in Bundesliga and has been knocked out of the Champions League.

Bayern vs Hertha Starting Lineups Bayern Munich: Sommer, De Ligt, Pavard, Gnabry, Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman, Cancelo, Mane, Mazraoui, Musiala Hertha Berlin: Christensen, Plattenhardt, Rogel, Uremovic, Kenny, Mittelstaedt, Boetius, Tousart, Lukebakio, Niederlechner, Ngankam