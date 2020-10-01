Football Football German Super Cup: Late Kimmich goal earns Bayern fifth title of year Joshua Kimmich struck the winning goal in the final minutes of the German Super Cup match against Borussia Dortmund as Bayern Munich clinched the title with a 3-2 win. Reuters MUNICH 01 October, 2020 09:20 IST Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer lifts the DFL Super Cup after beating Borussia Dortmund 3-2. - Getty Images Reuters MUNICH 01 October, 2020 09:20 IST Bayern Munich wasted a two-goal lead and needed a lucky 82nd- minute winner from Joshua Kimmich to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in Germany's Super Cup on Wednesday and secure its fifth title of the year.Midfielder Kimmich snatched the ball in midfield, played a one-two with Robert Lewandowski and had his shot blocked before the ball bounced back off his foot and into the net.Bayern, eager to bounce back from Sunday's shock 4-1 loss to Hoffenheim which snapped its 32-game unbeaten run, quickly raced into a 2-0 lead with goals from Corentin Tolisso in the 18th minute and Thomas Muller in the 32nd. Hoffenheim ends Bayern Munich's 32-game unbeaten run Dortmund battled back with goals from Julian Brandt and Erling Haaland either side of halftime and wasted chances to add to its tally before Kimmich snatched the winner.Bayern has also won the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup this year. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos