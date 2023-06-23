MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Belgian 1986 World Cup star Stephane Demol dies aged 57

After starting at Anderlecht, Demol, a centre-back, played for a host of clubs, including Bologna, Porto, Toulouse, Standard Liege, and Toulon.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 16:48 IST , Brussels - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Stephane Demol (centre front) of Belgium in action.
Stephane Demol (centre front) of Belgium in action. | Photo Credit: Simon Bruty
infoIcon

Stephane Demol (centre front) of Belgium in action. | Photo Credit: Simon Bruty

Stephane Demol, a pivotal player in the Belgium side that reached the 1986 World Cup semifinals, died of a heart attack in Brussels on Thursday, aged 57, his first club, Anderlecht, said.

After starting at Anderlecht, Demol, a centre-back, played for a host of clubs, including Bologna, Porto, Toulouse, Standard Liege, and Toulon.

READ |Ceballos extends Madrid deal until 2027

“Steph will be sorely missed by our club and Belgian soccer as a whole”, said the Anderlecht statement.

ALSO READ
Football official says India-Pakistan game could be a turning point for sports

Demol, at 20, the youngest member of the Belgium team, scored with a header in extra time as the Belgians eliminated the Soviet Union 4-3 in the last 16 of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

“It was his only goal in 38 matches for the national team, but it will remain forever engraved in the history of Belgian soccer”, Anderlecht said.

Demol and Belgium, though, were unable to deny a Diego Maradona-inspired Argentina in the semifinals, losing 2-0.

He was an assistant to national team coach Rene Vandereycken between 2005 and 2008. He had been without a club since 2016, when he left Saudi Arabian side Hajer.

Related Topics

Anderlecht /

Belgium /

Diego Maradona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Live Score - AUS 384/8 - Lauren Bell removes Alana King; Sutherland gets 50
    Team Sportstar
  2. Belgian 1986 World Cup star Stephane Demol dies aged 57
    AFP
  3. Yogeshwar will be remembered for being Brij Bhushan’s lackey: Vinesh Phogat
    PTI
  4. HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka Long Highlights, Taipei Open: Angus beats Prannoy 21-19, 21-8 to enter semifinal; Indian crashes out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Prannoy loses to Angus in Taipei Open quarterfinal, knocked out of tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Belgian 1986 World Cup star Stephane Demol dies aged 57
    AFP
  2. Ceballos extends Madrid deal until 2027
    AFP
  3. SAFF Championships: India head coach Stimac to serve just one-match ban, to return at helm against Kuwait
    PTI
  4. Villa supporters criticise club’s sponsorship deal with betting firm
    Reuters
  5. Football official says India-Pakistan game could be a turning point for sports
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Live Score - AUS 384/8 - Lauren Bell removes Alana King; Sutherland gets 50
    Team Sportstar
  2. Belgian 1986 World Cup star Stephane Demol dies aged 57
    AFP
  3. Yogeshwar will be remembered for being Brij Bhushan’s lackey: Vinesh Phogat
    PTI
  4. HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka Long Highlights, Taipei Open: Angus beats Prannoy 21-19, 21-8 to enter semifinal; Indian crashes out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Prannoy loses to Angus in Taipei Open quarterfinal, knocked out of tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment