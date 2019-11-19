Hazard: Belgium must improve on World Cup showing at Euro 2020

Eden Hazard believes Belgium will head to Euro 2020 stronger than ever and must improve on its third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup.

Roberto Martinez's side has a 100 per cent record after nine games in qualifying for the European Championship and will seek to finish its campaign with a maximum 30 points against Cyprus on Tuesday.

The Red Devils finished third in last year's World Cup and lead the FIFA rankings, and Hazard thinks the side is better equipped for its next major tournament.

"We have two years more experience than at the World Cup, two more years with the coach," said Real Madrid star Hazard.

"We know each other better, we have young players … I think we are stronger. We have developed the winning mentality that we didn't have enough at Euro 2016 and the World Cup.

"But if we end up fourth in the European Championship then we will be less strong."

Belgium has already been touted as potential Euro 2020 winner and Hazard says it deserves to be considered in that category.

"We are among the favourites, for sure," added Hazard.

"But we are not alone. France, Italy, Spain, England are also serious opponents."