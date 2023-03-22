Football

Belgium striker Doku out of Euro 2024 qualifier as De Bruyne named new captain

Doku, 20, has returned to Ligue 1 club Stade Rennais for treatment and been replaced by uncapped 19-year-old Johan Bakayoko, who plays for Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

22 March, 2023
Jeremy Doku in action against Croatia during the Group F football match at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on December 1, 2022.

Jeremy Doku in action against Croatia during the Group F football match at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on December 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Striker Jeremy Doku has pulled out of Belgium’s squad for Friday’s European Championship qualifier against Sweden and next week’s friendly in Germany because of a muscle injury, the Belgian Football Association said on Tuesday.

Belgium trained for the first time on Tuesday under new coach Domenico Tedesco, who named Kevin De Bruyne as the team’s new captain.

De Bruyne takes over from Eden Hazard, who retired from international football after Belgium failed to get past the group stage at the World Cup in Qatar.

