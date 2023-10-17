MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Belgium shooting: Police gun down suspected extremist accused of killing two Swedish fans

Not far from the scene of the shooting, the Belgium-Sweden football match in the Belgian national stadium was suspended at halftime and the 35,000 fans held inside as a precaution while the attacker was at large.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 15:06 IST , Brussels - 2 MINS READ

AP
Janne Andersson, head coach of Sweden looks on as the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned at King Baudouin Stadium.
Janne Andersson, head coach of Sweden looks on as the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned at King Baudouin Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Janne Andersson, head coach of Sweden looks on as the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned at King Baudouin Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Police in Belgium on Tuesday shot dead a suspected Tunisian extremist accused of killing two Swedish football fans in a brazen shooting on a Brussels street during a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier game in the city.

Hours after a manhunt began in the Belgian capital, Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden told broadcaster VRT: “We have the good news that we found the individual.” She said that the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

RELATED | Belgium Euro 2024 qualifier vs Sweden suspended after two Swedes shot dead in Brussels - UEFA

Amateur videos posted on social media of Monday’s attack showed a man wearing an orange fluorescent vest pull up on a scooter, take out a large weapon and open fire on passersby before chasing them into a building to gun them down.

“Last night, three people left for what was supposed to be a wonderful football party. Two of them lost their lives in a brutal terrorist attack,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said at a news conference just before dawn. “Their lives were cut short in full flight, cut down by extreme brutality.”

De Croo said his thoughts were with the victims’ families and that he had sent his condolences to the Swedish prime minister. Security has been beefed up in the capital, particularly around places linked to the Swedish community in the city.

“The attack that was launched yesterday was committed with total cowardice,” De Croo said.

Not far from the scene of the shooting, the Belgium-Sweden football match in the Belgian national stadium was suspended at halftime and the 35,000 fans held inside as a precaution while the attacker was at large.

Manu Leroy, the CEO of the Belgian football union, said he discovered 10 minutes before kickoff that “something serious” had happened in downtown Brussels.

“It was decided in the first place that the match should go ahead because the stadium was the safest place to be at the time, so that the fans could stay here and be safe,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

UEFA /

Belgium

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Belgium shooting: Police gun down suspected extremist accused of killing two Swedish fans
    AP
  2. Traversing the country but living in the present - India’s key to World Cup success
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: SA wins toss and opts to bowl vs NED; Rain delays start of play
    Team Sportstar
  4. Puja Tomar becomes first Indian woman to land UFC contract
    Lalith Kalidas
  5. First batch of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 tickets sold out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Belgium shooting: Police gun down suspected extremist accused of killing two Swedish fans
    AP
  2. First batch of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 tickets sold out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina’s Scaloni in no rush to plan for Messi retirement
    Reuters
  4. Evans feared retirement before Manchester United return
    AFP
  5. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Van Dijk scores in Netherlands 1-0 win over Greece
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Belgium shooting: Police gun down suspected extremist accused of killing two Swedish fans
    AP
  2. Traversing the country but living in the present - India’s key to World Cup success
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: SA wins toss and opts to bowl vs NED; Rain delays start of play
    Team Sportstar
  4. Puja Tomar becomes first Indian woman to land UFC contract
    Lalith Kalidas
  5. First batch of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 tickets sold out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment