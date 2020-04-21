WATCH: Juventus' best moments of the 2019-20 Serie A season

Juventus is at the top of the Serie A table as Maurizio Sarri's men are a point clear of second-placed Lazio with 12 matches remaining, which are likely to resume in May.

Until then, we take a look at some of Juventus' best moments from the season - from the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt to Gianluigi Buffon's return, to Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring streak to doing the double in the Derby d'Italia against Inter.