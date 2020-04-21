Football Football WATCH: Juventus' best moments of the 2019-20 Serie A season From the arrival of Matthis de Ligt to Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring streak, here are Juventus' best moments from the 2019-20 Serie A season. Team Sportstar 21 April, 2020 14:40 IST Juventus currently leads the Serie A table with 63 points from 26 matches. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 21 April, 2020 14:40 IST Juventus is at the top of the Serie A table as Maurizio Sarri's men are a point clear of second-placed Lazio with 12 matches remaining, which are likely to resume in May.RELATED| Serie A intends to finish 2019-20 season Until then, we take a look at some of Juventus' best moments from the season - from the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt to Gianluigi Buffon's return, to Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring streak to doing the double in the Derby d'Italia against Inter. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos