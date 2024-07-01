Bolivia and Panama face each other in their final Group C match on Monday in the Copa America 2024 at the Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
PREVIEW
The match is dead rubber for Bolivia, which was eliminated from the tournament after it received a 0-5 drubbing at the hands of table toppers Uruguay.
For Panama, it is a do-or-die match for the side as a win, would certainly boost its chances of making it to the next round. If a win is on the cards for the Panamanians then its advancement would be contingent on the result of the Uruguay vs USA match.
USA would have to either draw or lose the match without scoring a goal for Panama to go through, if it beats Bolivia.
LIVE STREAM INFO
When and will the Bolivia vs Panama Group C match kickoff?
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Bolivia vs Panama Group C match in India?
Where to watch the LIVE stream of Bolivia vs Panama Group C match in India?
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Bolivia vs Panama Group C match in USA?
Latest on Sportstar
- Return of Team India after T20 World Cup win delayed due to hurricane, plans for a chartered flight on cards
- Bolivia vs Panama LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch the BOL v PAN Group C match? Preview
- EURO 2024: ‘Who else’ but Bellingham? Jude’s bicycle kick breathes temporary life into England
- Motorsport weekend wrap: Bagnaia claims hat-trick at Dutch Grand Prix; Russell beneficiary of Verstappen-Norris scuffle in Austria
- Ultimate Table Tennis: World No. 10 Bernadette, WTT champion Sreeja among 2024 Player Draft on July 10
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE