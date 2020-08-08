Bournemouth appoints Howe's assistant Tindall as new manager

Bournemouth has appointed Jason Tindall as its new manager on a three-year deal following the departure of Eddie Howe, the second-tier Championship club said on Saturday.

Tindall, 42, was Howe's assistant throughout his managerial stint in both spells at Bournemouth, and when Howe managed Burnley.

Howe left the club last week after its relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2019-20 season.

“It's an honour and a privilege to be the manager of such a great football club,” Tindall told afcbTV.

“Given the success of the club over the last 12 years, with Eddie in charge and me by his side, I am not going to come in and rip everything up and start again. I would be a fool to do that.

“But I'm my own person with my own ideas and I will be looking to implement them as soon as we get back on the training ground.”

Tindall, who was placed in interim charge following Howe's exit, first arrived at the club as a player in 1998 and went on to make 199 appearances in all competitions across two playing spells.

He was part of Howe's coaching staff as Bournemouth won three promotions in six seasons to reach the Premier League in 2015, where it remained for five seasons.

“While his knowledge of and passion for the club is unquestionable, he was the standout candidate for this role,” Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin said.

“He has huge enthusiasm for the project and great ideas to get the best out of a talented squad.”