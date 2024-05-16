MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brazilian FA suspends national championship matches due to flooding

The decision to postpone the seventh and eighth rounds was taken after the CBF consulted the 20 clubs of the Brasileirao, 15 of which asked for the championship to be suspended until May 27.

Published : May 16, 2024 08:38 IST , Rio de Janeiro - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Flamengo’s Allan in action with Bolivar’s Bruno Savio during a Copa Libertadores match.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Flamengo’s Allan in action with Bolivar’s Bruno Savio during a Copa Libertadores match. | Photo Credit: RICARDO MORAES/ REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Flamengo’s Allan in action with Bolivar’s Bruno Savio during a Copa Libertadores match. | Photo Credit: RICARDO MORAES/ REUTERS

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Wednesday it will suspend the next two rounds of the Brazilian Championship, due to be played over the next two weekends, as a result of the floods caused by record rainfall in Rio Grande do Sul.

The matches of the three teams from Rio Grande do Sul -Gremio, Internacional and Juventude - had already been suspended until May 27, after the rains caused enormous damage in the region, including flooding of stadiums, training centres and airports.

The decision to postpone the seventh and eighth rounds was taken after the CBF consulted the 20 clubs of the Brasileirao, 15 of which asked for the championship to be suspended until May 27.

On that date, the technical council of the Brazilian top flight will meet to discuss the possibility of suspending the competition permanently.

South American football’s governing body, CONMEBOL, postponed the Libertadores and Sudamericana matches earlier this month due to the disaster. 

Related Topics

Brazilian Football Confederation /

Copa Libertadores /

Copa Sudamericana /

CONMEBOL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazilian FA suspends national championship matches due to flooding
    Reuters
  2. MLS: With Lionel Messi injured, Inter Miami held to a draw by Orlando City
    Reuters
  3. La Liga: Griezmann scores hat trick as Atletico beats Getafe to seal Champions League spot
    AP
  4. Premier League: Chelsea climbs to sixth with 2-1 win over Brighton
    Reuters
  5. Juventus win Coppa Italia final with early Vlahovic strike
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brazilian FA suspends national championship matches due to flooding
    Reuters
  2. MLS: With Lionel Messi injured, Inter Miami held to a draw by Orlando City
    Reuters
  3. Juventus win Coppa Italia final with early Vlahovic strike
    Reuters
  4. Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami in MLS 2024 clash against Orlando City?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Orlando vs Inter Miami Highlights, MLS: Orlando holds Inter Miami to a goalless draw without injured Messi
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazilian FA suspends national championship matches due to flooding
    Reuters
  2. MLS: With Lionel Messi injured, Inter Miami held to a draw by Orlando City
    Reuters
  3. La Liga: Griezmann scores hat trick as Atletico beats Getafe to seal Champions League spot
    AP
  4. Premier League: Chelsea climbs to sixth with 2-1 win over Brighton
    Reuters
  5. Juventus win Coppa Italia final with early Vlahovic strike
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment