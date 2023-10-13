Brazil held by Venezuela after late equaliser by Bello

A stunning 85th-minute equaliser from Eduard Bello earned Venezuela a rare draw at Brazil.

Brazil took the lead when Neymar had a shot pushed wide in the 49th minute, and from the resulting corner, taken by the striker, Arsenal defender Gabriel rose at the near post to angle home a fine header.

The goal forced Venezuela into a more adventurous approach, and Wilker Angel flashed a header just wide from a 62nd-minute corner.

Rodrygo then found himself in a great position in the box, but the Real Madrid winger blasted his shot into the side-netting.

With five minutes left, the home crowd in Cuiaba were left stunned when Jefferson Savarino whipped in a cross, and Bello leapt acrobatically to blast a spectacular overhead kick past Ederson.

The result leaves Brazil in second place in the 10-team qualifying standings, two ahead of Colombia and two behind Argentina.