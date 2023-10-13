MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brazil held by Venezuela after late equaliser by Bello

The result leaves Brazil in second place in the 10-team qualifying standings, two ahead of Colombia and two behind Argentina.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 09:32 IST , Montevideo, Uruguay - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Eduard Bello (L) of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela at Arena Pantanal on October 12, 2023 in Cuiaba, Brazil.
Eduard Bello (L) of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela at Arena Pantanal on October 12, 2023 in Cuiaba, Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Eduard Bello (L) of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela at Arena Pantanal on October 12, 2023 in Cuiaba, Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A stunning 85th-minute equaliser from Eduard Bello earned Venezuela a rare draw at Brazil.

Brazil took the lead when Neymar had a shot pushed wide in the 49th minute, and from the resulting corner, taken by the striker, Arsenal defender Gabriel rose at the near post to angle home a fine header.

The goal forced Venezuela into a more adventurous approach, and Wilker Angel flashed a header just wide from a 62nd-minute corner.

AS IT HAPPENED: Brazil 1-1 Venezuela Highlights

Rodrygo then found himself in a great position in the box, but the Real Madrid winger blasted his shot into the side-netting.

With five minutes left, the home crowd in Cuiaba were left stunned when Jefferson Savarino whipped in a cross, and Bello leapt acrobatically to blast a spectacular overhead kick past Ederson.

The result leaves Brazil in second place in the 10-team qualifying standings, two ahead of Colombia and two behind Argentina.

Related stories

Related Topics

Brazil /

Venezuela /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ODI World Cup 2023 Diary: Blue tinge in yellow land, snow-capped Dhauladhar range and Babar Azam’s super fan
    V.S. Aravind ,Ayan Acharya,K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. Brazil held by Venezuela after late equaliser by Bello
    AFP
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24: Full schedule, teams, squads, date, venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gold rush, points and tutorial: how India’s Hangzhou sojourn paved way for cricket at 2028 LA Olympics
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Southgate urges England understudies to seize chance against Australia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brazil held by Venezuela after late equaliser by Bello
    AFP
  2. Southgate urges England understudies to seize chance against Australia
    AFP
  3. UK govt rebukes FA for not lighting up Wembley arch in Israel colours after Hamas attack
    Reuters
  4. Late Nunez penalty gives Uruguay 2-2 draw in Colombia
    Reuters
  5. Spain’s 2-0 victory leaves champagne on ice for Scotland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ODI World Cup 2023 Diary: Blue tinge in yellow land, snow-capped Dhauladhar range and Babar Azam’s super fan
    V.S. Aravind ,Ayan Acharya,K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. Brazil held by Venezuela after late equaliser by Bello
    AFP
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24: Full schedule, teams, squads, date, venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gold rush, points and tutorial: how India’s Hangzhou sojourn paved way for cricket at 2028 LA Olympics
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Southgate urges England understudies to seize chance against Australia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment