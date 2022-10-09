Bundesliga: Last gasp Dortmund goal rescues 2-2 draw against Bayern

Borussia Dortmund’s Anthony Modeste headed in a last-gasp equaliser to complete a sensational two-goal comeback and snatch a 2-2 draw against visitor Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker on Saturday.

Modeste, under massive criticism after having netted just once in the league following his arrival this season to replace ailing Sebastien Haller, headed in at the far post with the last touch of the game after also setting up their first goal, to rescue a point for his team and keep Bayern off top spot.

Leon Goretzka had fired the visitor in front in the 33rd minute before Leroy Sane added another in the 53rd in the high-intensity encounter in front of a sold-out 81,000 crowd at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Youssoufa Moukoko cut the deficit in the 74th minute to become the youngest scorer in the history of Der Klassiker at 17-years-old as Bayern ended the game with 10 men after Kingsley Coman was sent off in the 90th minute with a second booking.

The Bavarians, who face Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday, are on 16 points as many as Dortmund, with Union Berlin and Freiburg, both on 17, in action on Sunday.

Germany international Goretzka threaded a low shot through a crowded box and into the corner to put the visitor in front with its first chance of the game.

Dortmund, who hosts Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday, was equally aggressive but had only few shots on target in the entire first half, including a clever Raphael Guerreiro effort that tested keeper Manuel Neuer.

The visitor shot out of the blocks after the break and Sadio Mane should have done better with a diving header in front of empty goal from close range in the 49th.

Sane quickly made amends in the 53rd for his team mate’s miss in the 53rd, unleashing a fierce shot with Dortmund keeper Alexander Meyer getting a hand on the ball but unable to turn it wide.

With Bayern thinking it had done enough to win it, 17-year-old Moukoko set up a dramatic finale when he picked up a Modeste pass to beat Neuer.

The goalkeeper managed to claw away a Modeste effort on the line in the 83rd but was beaten when the French striker headed in deep in stoppage time.