Football Football Late Goretzka winner takes Bayern Munich closer to Bundesliga title Defending champion Bayern Munich is again seven points clear in the Bundesliga title race after a 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday. Reuters 14 June, 2020 00:45 IST Leon Goretzka celebrates his winner for Bayern Munich against Borussia Monchengladbach. - Twitter Leon Goretzka's 86th minute goal gave Bayern Munich a 2-1 victory over visitor Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, meaning it needs just one win in its last three matches to secure the Bundesliga title.Goretzka tapped in Benjamin Pavard's cutback to send Bayern seven points clear at the top of the table from Borussia Dortmund, which won 1-0 at Fortuna Duesseldorf.Bayern took the lead in the 26th minute when Gladbach keeper Yann Sommer, having made a sensational save only seconds earlier, passed the ball out into the path of Bayern's Joshua Zirkzee, who fired home.READ | Haaland's stoppage-time goal gives Dortmund win at Fortuna The visitor, itself in the hunt for a Champions League spot, went into the break level when France international Pavard scored an own goal as he attempted to clear a Patrick Herrmann cutback.Sommer made amends with a fine save of a Serge Gnabry effort but was helpless a little later when Goretzka showed up with far too much space in the box to snatch the winner.Bayern, which could seal the title on Tuesday at Werder Bremen, is on 73 points, with Dortmund on 66. Gladbach remains fourth on 56.