Haaland's stoppage-time goal gives Dortmund win at Fortuna Erling Haaland's last-gasp header earned Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Reuters Berlin 13 June, 2020 22:21 IST Erling Haaland celebrates with Raphael Guerreiro after scoring the winner for Borussia Dortmund. - AP Photo Reuters Berlin 13 June, 2020 22:21 IST Erling Haaland came off the bench and struck a stoppage-time winner to power Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 victory at Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday and keep the side's slim Bundesliga title hopes alive.The Norwegian teenager, who was brought in on the hour, scored a header with the last play of the game to lift second-placed Dortmund to 66 points from 31 games, with leader Bayern Munich on 70 before it hosts Borussia Moenchengladbach later.RELATED| Erling Haaland will move to Premier League but 'it might take him some time' Dortmund never hit top form and survived several scares before Raphael Guerreiro volleyed home just past the hour. The effort, however, was cancelled out by a VAR review for handball after the ball was deflected onto Guerreiro's shoulder.Despite Mats Hummels' return, the Dortmund backline was far from solid. Fortuna, in the relegation playoff spot, almost took the lead after twice hitting the post through substitute Steven Skrzybski -- first in the 82nd minute with a low shot and eight minutes later again after he broke clear.But Haaland, back from a knee injury, bagged his 11th goal in 12 league games and made sure of a last-gasp win when he rose high to connect with Manuel Akanji's cross.The win also maintained Dortmund's four-point gap over third-placed RB Leipzig, which won 2-0 at Hoffenheim on Friday.RELATED| Bundesliga: Leipzig rescued by VAR then score twice in Hoffenheim win Werder Bremen enjoyed a big win in the battle to avoid the drop, beating bottom club Paderborn 5-1 away with two goals from Davy Klaassen to join Fortuna on 28 points. Paderborn hase 20.Promoted Union Berlin's 2-1 win at Cologne lifted it to 13th on 35, with another Bundesliga season all but assured.