Bundesliga wrap: Winning debut for Dortmund's Terzic, Gladbach settles for draw at Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund's new head coach Edin Terzic enjoyed a winning debut as it narrowly beat Werder Bremen 2-1 away on Tuesday to earn its first win in four league games.

Terzic, a former Dortmund assistant coach, succeeded Lucien Favre who was sacked after their 5-1 demolition by VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

Raphael Guerreiro's 12th-minute volley gave the visitors a perfect start but the euphoria quickly fizzled out and Werder's Kevin Moehwald levelled with a powerful shot in the 28th.



Werder keeper Jiri Pavlenka was kept busy throughout and also denied 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko, making his first start in the absence of injured striker Erling Halaand, from becoming the youngest scorer in league history.



Yet the keeper clumsily crashed into Manuel Akanji in the 78th minute to concede a penalty. He did well to save Marco Reus's spot kick but was beaten by the Dortmund captain on the rebound.



The Ruhr valley club's first win since mid-November moves them up to fourth place on 22 points. Werder is 13th on 11.



Gladbach's Stindl hits hat-trick to rescue 3-3 draw at Frankfurt

Borussia Moenchengladbach's Lars Stindl scored a hat-trick, including two last-gasp goals, as they came from 3-1 down to rescue a 3-3 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday.

Andre Silva had scored twice for Frankfurt, who finished with 10 men, in the first half to cancel out Stindl's 14th-minute opener.

A Silva penalty in the 22nd minute launched a three-goal run in 10 minutes, with the Portuguese scoring again two minutes later after latching on to a deep cross from Aymen Barkok and thundering a shot past Yann Sommer.

Barkok then dribbled past the entire Gladbach defence to make it 3-1 in the 32nd.

Gladbach, which will take on Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16 in February, struggled to react even after Eintracht fell back in the second half, looking to hit the visitors on the counter-attack.

Gladbach, however, scored with a 90th-minute penalty by Stindl, with the hosts playing with 10 after the 82nd-minute dismissal of David Abraham for a second booking. Stindl then headed in a stoppage-time equaliser.

Gladbach is in seventh place on 18, with Frankfurt four points behind in ninth.

Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen, on 25, travels to Cologne on Wednesday, while champion Bayern Munich, a point behind in second place, hosts unbeaten VfL Wolfsburg.