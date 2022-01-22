Bundesliga roundup: Gladbach in crisis after 2-1 loss to Union, Dortmund wins

Max Kruse scored twice for Union Berlin to leave Borussia Mönchengladbach in crisis on Saturday after a 2-1 defeat in the Bundesliga.

It was Gladbach’s fourth straight loss at home, just days after its German Cup exit to second-division Hannover. The latest defeats pile the pressure on coach Adi Hütter, who was already under scrutiny after losing six of the last eight games across all competitions.

Gladbach is only three points above the relegation zone, and Hütter said the team will be “several weeks” without captain Lars Stindl, who injured his knee in training on Friday.

Union, which was only promoted to the Bundesliga in 2019, moved fourth, the last qualification place for the Champions League.

Donyell Malen set up three goals as second-place Borussia Dortmund held on to edge Hoffenheim 3-2 and cut the gap on Bayern Munich to three points. Bayern visits struggling Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Erling Haaland, who scored the opening goal for Dortmund, went off in the second half with an apparent groin injury.

The 18-year-old Florian Wirtz starred, and Moussa Diaby scored a hat trick, as Bayer Leverkusen routed Augsburg 5-1 to consolidate third place.

Freiburg moved fifth with a 2-0 win over relegation candidate Augsburg, and last-place Greuther Fürth claimed its second win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Mainz. Bochum hosts Cologne later Saturday.