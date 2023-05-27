Bayern Munich dismisses Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic; Dreesen to be new CEO

Bayern Munich has announced that it has sacked its CEO Oliver Kahn and Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic after the final game of the 2023 Bundesliga season. This is despite Bayern winning its eleventh consecutive Bundesliga title after a 2-1 away win at Koln.

The Board also announced that Jan-Christian Dreesen, the current vice-chairman of the board will take over the post of CEO.

Herbert Hainer, chairman of the FC Bayern supervisory board said, “Jan-Christian Dreesen has done an outstanding job for FC Bayern over the past ten years. He lives FC Bayern, knows the club inside out and knows what is important here. We are very pleased that he is taking on this task. He can get to work without a period of adjustment, and that’s exactly what FC Bayern needs in the current situation.”

“We would like to thank Oliver Kahn for his commitment, his ideas and for everything we have achieved together. He will always remain a great figure at FC Bayern. We wish him all the best for his future,” Hainer added.

FC Bayern supervisory board decision: Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić dismissed - Jan-Christian Dreesen new CEO. — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) May 27, 2023

Jan-Christian Dreesen, FC Bayern CEO said, “I would like to thank our supervisory board for the trust they have placed in me. Actually, I had planned something else in my life - but when FC Bayern calls, you leave everything else behind.”

Kahn was goalkeeper and captain for the German record champions from 1994 to 2008 and won the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Cup, the Bundesliga eight times, and the DFB Cup and the DFL League Cup six times each.

After he took over from Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as CEO, the Bavarian club won the Bundesliga and the DFL Supercup twice each.

After the final whistle during the final match against Koln, Kahn had put out a cryptic tweet saying he was forbidden from celebrating the title win with the team.