Bundesliga

Bayern Munich dismisses Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic; Dreesen to be new CEO

Bayern Munich has announced that it has sacked Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic despite winning its eleventh consecutive Bundesliga title on the final day of the season

Team Sportstar
Chennai 27 May, 2023 21:50 IST
Chennai 27 May, 2023 21:50 IST
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Hasan Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn sacked despite Bayern winning its eleventh consecutive Bundesliga title.

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Hasan Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn sacked despite Bayern winning its eleventh consecutive Bundesliga title. | Photo Credit: Tom Weller/ AP

Bayern Munich has announced that it has sacked Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic despite winning its eleventh consecutive Bundesliga title on the final day of the season

Bayern Munich has announced that it has sacked its CEO Oliver Kahn and Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic after the final game of the 2023 Bundesliga season. This is despite Bayern winning its eleventh consecutive Bundesliga title after a 2-1 away win at Koln.

The Board also announced that Jan-Christian Dreesen, the current vice-chairman of the board will take over the post of CEO.

Herbert Hainer, chairman of the FC Bayern supervisory board said, “Jan-Christian Dreesen has done an outstanding job for FC Bayern over the past ten years. He lives FC Bayern, knows the club inside out and knows what is important here. We are very pleased that he is taking on this task. He can get to work without a period of adjustment, and that’s exactly what FC Bayern needs in the current situation.”

“We would like to thank Oliver Kahn for his commitment, his ideas and for everything we have achieved together. He will always remain a great figure at FC Bayern. We wish him all the best for his future,” Hainer added.

Jan-Christian Dreesen, FC Bayern CEO said, “I would like to thank our supervisory board for the trust they have placed in me. Actually, I had planned something else in my life - but when FC Bayern calls, you leave everything else behind.”

Kahn was goalkeeper and captain for the German record champions from 1994 to 2008 and won the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Cup, the Bundesliga eight times, and the DFB Cup and the DFL League Cup six times each.

After he took over from Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as CEO, the Bavarian club won the Bundesliga and the DFL Supercup twice each.

After the final whistle during the final match against Koln, Kahn had put out a cryptic tweet saying he was forbidden from celebrating the title win with the team.

Read more stories on Bundesliga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Haaland: Volley against Schalke my best Bundesliga goal

Stats behind Lewandowski's spectacular 2020

Slide shows

Bundesliga season in pictures: Bayern reigns, Haaland fires and more

In Pictures: Dortmund thrashes Schalke, Leipzig holds Freiburg as Bundesliga returns

Salah breaks record and Boateng leaves Barca heartbroken

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us