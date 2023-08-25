Bayern hands ‘super-striker’ Kane the keys in push for consistency

Harry Kane was hailed as a “super-striker” after scoring once and laying on another goal on his Bundesliga debut and now Bayern Munich hopes the Englishman will prove its key man this season.

Before the season manager Thomas Tuchel spoke about needing to “find the right key to open the lock”.

Bayern’s home opener against Bavarian rival Augsburg this weekend will provide fans with a chance to judge if their 100-million euro ($110 million) striker is ready to drive the team forward.

Kane said this week that, off the field, driving has not so far been a problem as he adapts to the right side of the road.

“So far, I haven’t had any crashes,” Kane said with a laugh.

Kane returned from London on Wednesday after the birth of his fourth child.

At an event organised by one of Bayern’s major sponsors, a car company, Kane chose a family-friendly people mover, rather than the usual sports car favoured by millionaire players.

“With four children now, I have to make sure I have enough space,” Kane said, telling AFP subsidiary SID “four kids will keep you on your toes”.

So will Sunday’s opponent, Augsburg, which has won two of its past four league matches against Bayern.

Despite the 4-0 win at Werder Bremen in the season opener, Tuchel said the team needed more consistency.

“We need to reduce the ups and downs, both in the game and between games,” Tuchel explained. “We need to improve our stability in a positive way.”

Kane’s predecessor in the striking role at Bayern, Robert Lewandowski, backed the England captain to deliver in Germany.

“He is a super-striker, he’s class,” the Barcelona forward said at an awards show in Hamburg, adding that Bayern had pulled off “a great transfer”.

Augsburg’s 1-0 victory over Bayern in September 2022 set in motion a series of events which would claim the scalp of coach Julian Nagelsmann just a few months later.

After the highs of Kane’s debut, Sunday’s match will be the next test to see whether Bayern has actually turned the corner.