Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Bayern Munich wins record 10th consecutive Bundesliga beating Dortmund 3-1 in Der Klassiker Bayern Munich completed a decade of domestic dominance by beating main rival Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday. AP 24 April, 2022 00:19 IST Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka celebrates after winning the Bundesliga after a 3-1 win against rival Borussia Dortmund. - REUTERS AP 24 April, 2022 00:19 IST Bayern Munich completed a decade of domestic dominance by beating main rival Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday.Goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala sent Bayern an unassailable 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund with three games of the season remaining.AS IT HAPPENED | Bayern Munich 3-1 Dortmund Highlights: Bayern wins Bundesliga with Der Klassiker win It was Bayern’s eight consecutive league win over Dortmund, which hasn’t won a game in Munich since 2014.Bayern’s 10th straight German championship is a record among Europe’s top five leagues, eclipsing the nine Serie A titles in a row that Juventus won from 2012-20. Read more stories on Bundesliga. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :