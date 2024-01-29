MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fuellkrug hat-trick fires Dortmund to 3-1 Bochum win and into fourth spot

The German striker completed his hat-trick in stoppage time with a second well-taken penalty for his ninth league goal of the season.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 08:03 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Niclas Fuellkrug (c) of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Salih Ozcan (l) during a Bundesliga match.
Niclas Fuellkrug (c) of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Salih Ozcan (l) during a Bundesliga match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Niclas Fuellkrug (c) of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Salih Ozcan (l) during a Bundesliga match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Forward Niclas Fuellkrug scored a hat-trick to earn hosts Borussia Dortmund a 3-1 victory over VfL Bochum in their Ruhr valley derby on Sunday and lift them into the top four with their third straight league win this year.

Germany striker Fuellkrug opened his account with a seventh-minute penalty to put the hosts in front.

They looked in complete control until a series of defensive blunders on the stroke of halftime sent Bochum’s Patrick Osterhage through. His cutback was turned into the Dortmund goal by defender Nico Schlotterbeck for an own goal.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko missed several golden chances after the break and it was Fuellkrug who restored order, rising high above two defenders to head in a Marcel Sabitzer cross in the 72nd.

He completed his hat-trick in stoppage time with a second well-taken penalty for his ninth league goal of the season.

The result moves Dortmund into fourth place on 36 points, leaving RB Leipzig in fifth on 33. The top four teams qualify automatically for next season’s Champions League group stage.

VfB Stuttgart are third on 37 following their 5-2 win over Leipzig on Saturday. Bayer Leverkusen are top on 49.

Related stories

Related Topics

Borussia Dortmund /

VfL Bochum /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bundesliga /

Niclas Fullkrug /

Bayer Leverkusen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fuellkrug hat-trick fires Dortmund to 3-1 Bochum win and into fourth spot
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 4 Day 4 Updates: Uttarakhand vs Mumbai match evenly-poised; Chhattisgarh needs 300 to win vs Andhra; TN, MP register big wins
    Team Sportstar
  3. PGA Tour sets 2024 Player Advisory Council
    Reuters
  4. List of Australian Open men’s singles champions in Open era: Sinner becomes youngest winner since 2008
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rohan Bopanna’s road to doubles Grand Slam glory: 19 different partners, 61 attempts, one aim
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Fuellkrug hat-trick fires Dortmund to 3-1 Bochum win and into fourth spot
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga 2023-24: Misfiring Leverkusen held at home by Gladbach
    Reuters
  3. Bayern wins 3-2 at Augsburg to move within a point of Bayer Leverkusen
    Reuters
  4. Stuttgart crushes Leipzig 5-2 with Undav hat-trick to tighten hold on third place
    Reuters
  5. Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman goes off injured in game against Augsburg
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fuellkrug hat-trick fires Dortmund to 3-1 Bochum win and into fourth spot
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 4 Day 4 Updates: Uttarakhand vs Mumbai match evenly-poised; Chhattisgarh needs 300 to win vs Andhra; TN, MP register big wins
    Team Sportstar
  3. PGA Tour sets 2024 Player Advisory Council
    Reuters
  4. List of Australian Open men’s singles champions in Open era: Sinner becomes youngest winner since 2008
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rohan Bopanna’s road to doubles Grand Slam glory: 19 different partners, 61 attempts, one aim
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment