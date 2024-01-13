Bundesliga: Palacios last-gasp goal keeps Leverkusen clear at the top

Exequiel Palacios drilled in a stoppage-time goal to give Bayer Leverkusen a dramatic 1-0 win at Augsburg on Saturday and keep it top of the Bundesliga with a four-point advantage.

Despite Leverkusen having hit the woodwork and missed several chances throughout, the game was heading for a goalless stalemate until Argentina international Palacios stabbed home from close range to lift his team to 45 points at the halfway stage of the season.

Champions Bayern Munich, 3-0 winners over Hoffenheim on Friday, is second on 41 and with a game in hand.

Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen team, which remains unbeaten after 26 matches in all competitions this season, had the upper hand from the start but managed only to hit the post through Alejandro Grimaldo’s left-foot shot in the 28th minute.

Augsburg keeper Finn Dahmen did well to deny Robert Andrich and Patrik Schick.

Grimaldo was also denied by Dahmen in the first half with Leverkusen clearly missing the offensive power of Victor Boniface.

The Nigerian, Leverkusen’s top scorer this season, was injured last week while preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations and will be out at least until April following adductor muscle surgery.

The visitors created chances for Jeremie Frimpong and Jonas Hofmann after the break and Augsburg, who did not have a shot on goal in the first half, threatened twice on the break.

Seconds before the final whistle, however, Palacios benefited from confusion in the box to break the deadlock.