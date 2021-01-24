Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Bundesliga: Bayern crush Schalke 4-0 to go seven points clear Thomas Mueller scored a brace, while Robert Lewandowski and David Alaba added two more as Bayern Munich beat Schalke 4-0 on Sunday. Reuters GELSENKIRCHEN 24 January, 2021 22:30 IST Bayern Munich opened up a seven points gap at the top of the Bundesliga table. - Getty Images Reuters GELSENKIRCHEN 24 January, 2021 22:30 IST Champion Bayern Munich opened up a seven-point gap at the top of the Bundesliga after dishing out a 4-0 thrashing at bottom club Schalke 04 on Sunday.Thomas Mueller scored with two headers, putting Bayern in front after 33 minutes and netting again in the 88th after the league's top scorer Robert Lewandowski had bagged his 23rd goal of the campaign in the 54th.David Alaba's long-range effort in the 90th minute capped a comfortable evening for the Bavarians. Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin fires coach Bruno Labbadia With title rival RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund all losing on Friday and Saturday, Bayern is firmly on course for a ninth consecutive Bundesliga title.After 18 games, Bayern has 42 points with second-placed Leipzig on 35, while Leverkusen and Wolfsburg both have 32. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos