Bundesliga game abandoned after linesman struck by cup of beer

Vfl Bochum's Bundesliga game against Borussia Monchengladbach was abandoned on Friday after a linesman was stuck on the head by what appeared to be a plastic cup of beer thrown by a fan.

Christian Gittelman clutched the back of his head and rubbed it as the referee ran across to investigate.

Bochum was losing 2-0 at the time and several of its players came across to the scene of the incident to angrily remonstrate with its supporters.

Women’s Champions League: Barca eyes historic game at Camp Nou vs Madrid

The official did not appear to be badly hurt but referee Benjamin Cortus decided not to continue with the match.

The players were instructed to leave the field about three minutes later and the game was officially abandoned about 15 minutes after the incident occurred.

"We can only formally apologise to linesman Christian Gittelmann," Bochum tweeted on their official Twitter post.

"A highly embarrassing and bitter evening for us. An extremely stupid action from an idiotic fan."