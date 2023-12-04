MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga: Leverkusen’s Boniface salvages 1-1 draw against Dortmund

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen scored a 79th minute equaliser through Victor Boniface to snatch a 1-1 draw against visitors Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Published : Dec 04, 2023 08:10 IST , LEVERKUSEN, Germany - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Leverkusen's Victor Boniface scores his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund.
Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface scores his side’s opening goal during the German Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund. | Photo Credit: AP


Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface scores his side’s opening goal during the German Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund. | Photo Credit: AP

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen scored a 79th minute equaliser through Victor Boniface to snatch a 1-1 draw against visitors Borussia Dortmund on Sunday but saw its eight-game winning run in the league come to an end.

Undefeated Leverkusen, who had won the previous 14 matches in all competitions, remains top with 35 points.

Second-placed Bayern Munich, on 32, was not in action this weekend after heavy snowfall in the Bavarian capital forced the postponement of Sunday’s match against Union Berlin.

Premier League: Kulusevski earns Tottenham dramatic draw at Man City

“I am not satisfied,” said Leverkusen’s attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, who had a goal disallowed following a VAR review on the stroke of halftime.

“Obviously it is good that we have at least a point but we had hoped for more. The spaces were there, we had the chances but we also were a bit unlucky,” said the 20-year-old Germany international.

Leverkusen had a total of 22 efforts on goal compared to Dortmund’s six with the visitors defending deep and waiting for quick counter-attacks.

Dortmund, who is in fifth place 10 points off the pace, took a fifth minute lead with Julian Ryerson’s third goal of the season as the Norwegian finished off a fine passing move.

It was the first time this season Leverkusen, who had scored at least twice in each of their previous matches this season for a league record, had failed to score in the first half.

The hosts kept up the pressure after the break and boxed Dortmund in their own half but despite overwhelming dominance could not score until the introduction of Patrik Schick in the 79th.

The Czech forward had an instant impact, setting up Nigeria international Boniface for the equaliser 23 seconds after coming on as Leverkusen rescued a point.

