Premier League: Kulusevski earns Tottenham dramatic draw at Man City

Champions Manchester City drew a third successive Premier League match as Tottenham Hotspur’s Dejan Kulusevski headed a 90th-minute equaliser in a rip-roaring 3-3 stalemate on Sunday.

Substitute Jack Grealish’s 81st-minute goal looked to have secured the win for City but Kulusevski earned his side a point their risk-taking approach merited.

City now finds themselves in third place, three points behind leaders Arsenal and one behind Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s side were furious deep in stoppage time when Grealish was through on goal but play was stopped for a foul on Erling Haaland during the build-up.

Tottenham played with fire at times and City could have been out of sight before halftime had it not been for the woodwork.

But Ange Postecoglou’s side stuck to their attacking principles and snapped a three-match losing streak despite missing several players through injury and suspension.

Clashes between these two sides are rarely dull with City surprisingly losing three of the last four league clashes against the north Londoners.

It took only six minutes for Tottenham to stun the hosts as Son Heung-min brushed off Jeremy Doku from Kulusevski’s pass and fired a shot in off City goalkeeper Ederson.

But three minutes later Son scored at the other end as a cross by Julian Alvarez bounced in off his thigh.

Tottenham’s obsession with playing the ball out from the back cost them in the 31st minute as they lost possession and City exchanged passes before Alvarez picked out Phil Foden to slot home.

Alvarez and Doku were both denied by the woodwork and Haaland wasted a couple of gilt-edged chances as Tottenham hung on desperately before halftime.

City’s intensity dropped after the break though and Lo Celso’s sublime low finish off a post levelled the scores before the frantic conclusion to a breathless encounter.