Coutinho scores hat-trick as Bayern thrashes Werder 6-1

Bayern Munich's Philippe Coutinho scored a hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski added two more goals as the champion demolished Werder Bremen 6-1 on Saturday to impressively bounce back from two straight league defeats.

The Bavarians, missing several players through injury, climbed to fourth place on 27, four behind leader Borussia Moenchengladbach which is in action against VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Bayern fell behind in the 24th minute from a Milot Rashica goal after once more wasting several golden chances, including missed chances from top scorer Lewandowski, as had been the case in recent weeks.

But its wastefulness was not to be punished this time with goals from Coutinho in the 45th minute, and Lewandowski in first-half stoppage time, turning the game for the host.

Brazilian Coutinho then chipped a superb David Alaba pass over the Bremen keeper for its third in the 63rd minute as Bayern completely dominated after the break.

Poland forward Lewandowski added its fifth after 72 minutes and Thomas Mueller also got on the scoresheet before Coutinho completed his impressive performance with a hat-trick.