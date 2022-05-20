Haaland hands out watches as he calls time on Dortmund career - report

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has handed out dozens of expensive watches to team-mates and club staff in a farewell gift reportedly worth around half a million euros before joining Manchester City.

Germany’s Bild newspaper said on Friday Haaland had given each of his 33 team-mates as well as coaching staff a luxury time piece worth as much as 15,000 euros each.

Club staff, including medical and support personnel, also received watches, worth up to 7,000 apiece according to the newspaper.

The prolific 21-year-old forward agreed to join City earlier this month in a multi-year deal that reportedly could exceed 300 million euros, including his salary, agent fees and bonuses.