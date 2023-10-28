Harry Kane scores from own half, nets hat-trick in Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt in Bundesliga

England striker Harry Kane scored a miraculous goal for Bayern Munich in their Bundesliga match against SV Darmstadt to help his side go 5-0 at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday.

Kane spotted goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen was off his line and fired the ball around 60 yards (meters) from Bayern’s side of the center circle. The shot flew over Schuhen, who was desperately running back to his goal, and into the net to increase Bayern’s lead to in the 69th minute.

He scored his second of the match 18 minutes later as the Bavarians remains seven goals ahead in the Bundesliga match. He also became the first player to score over 10 goals and provide more than five assists in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

It did not take him much time to get another to his name in the match, with the England forward completing his hattrick in the 88th minute.

Kane has been in blistering form at Bayern in his first season since his move from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. With 280 goals for the English side, he left for Germany as the highest goal scorer for Spurs. However, ever since his move to Munich, his goalscoring streak has not looked to stop.

With the win, Bayern went top of the table, with 23 points from nine games while Darmstadt sits 14th in the league table.