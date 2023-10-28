MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Harry Kane scores from own half, nets hat-trick in Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt in Bundesliga

Harry Kane scored a miraculous goal for Bayern Munich in their Bundesliga match against SV Darmstadt to help his side go 5-0 at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 20:41 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Bayern Munich’s Thomas Mueller celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammate Harry Kane
Bayern Munich’s Thomas Mueller celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammate Harry Kane | Photo Credit: ANGELIKA WARMUTH
infoIcon

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Mueller celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammate Harry Kane | Photo Credit: ANGELIKA WARMUTH

England striker Harry Kane scored a miraculous goal for Bayern Munich in their Bundesliga match against SV Darmstadt to help his side go 5-0 at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday.

Kane spotted goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen was off his line and fired the ball around 60 yards (meters) from Bayern’s side of the center circle. The shot flew over Schuhen, who was desperately running back to his goal, and into the net to increase Bayern’s lead to in the 69th minute. 

He scored his second of the match 18 minutes later as the Bavarians remains seven goals ahead in the Bundesliga match. He also became the first player to score over 10 goals and provide more than five assists in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

It did not take him much time to get another to his name in the match, with the England forward completing his hattrick in the 88th minute.

Kane has been in blistering form at Bayern in his first season since his move from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. With 280 goals for the English side, he left for Germany as the highest goal scorer for Spurs. However, ever since his move to Munich, his goalscoring streak has not looked to stop.

With the win, Bayern went top of the table, with 23 points from nine games while Darmstadt sits 14th in the league table.

Related Topics

Harry Kane /

Bayern Munich

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: BAN 142/8 (41); NED needs two wickets to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Harry Kane scores from own half, nets hat-trick in Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt in Bundesliga
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE score, BAR 1-1 RMA, La Liga 2023-24: Bellingham cancels Gundogan strike for equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vienna Open 2023: Medvedev downs Tsitsipas to reach final
    AFP
  5. Premier League: Chelsea boss Pochettino says he’s not worried after latest defeat to Brentford
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Harry Kane scores from own half, nets hat-trick in Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt in Bundesliga
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manuel Neuer to make comeback for Bayern Munich after year out, says Tuchel
    AFP
  3. Bundesliga top-scorer Serhou Guirassy out several weeks for Stuttgart with left hamstring injury
    AP
  4. Bundesliga: Bayern eases past Mainz 3-1 to move third
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga: Brandt goal moves Dortmund top after 1-0 win over Werder
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: BAN 142/8 (41); NED needs two wickets to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Harry Kane scores from own half, nets hat-trick in Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt in Bundesliga
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE score, BAR 1-1 RMA, La Liga 2023-24: Bellingham cancels Gundogan strike for equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vienna Open 2023: Medvedev downs Tsitsipas to reach final
    AFP
  5. Premier League: Chelsea boss Pochettino says he’s not worried after latest defeat to Brentford
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment