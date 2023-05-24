Bundesliga

Dortmund signs defender Mats Hummels to one-year contract extension

Hummels’ contract with Dortmund was due to end on June 30. The 34-year-old Hummels is now contracted until the end of next season.

DORTMUND 24 May, 2023
File Photo: The 34-year-old Hummels is now contracted until the end of next season.

German league leader Borussia Dortmund signed defender Mats Hummels to a one-year contract extension Wednesday ahead of a game which could see the club end Bayern Munich’s decade-long title reign.

“I didn’t make the decision easy for myself. There was a long weighing-up process,” Hummels said in a club statement. “Now, at the end of the season, I can say: I’m still really up for another year.”

Hummels has played 37 games for Dortmund this season and has regularly captained the team in place of Marco Reus. A win over Mainz on Saturday would bring Dortmund its first German title since 2012.

