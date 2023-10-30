MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RBLeipzig’s Dani Olmo set to be out for the rest of the year with shoulder injury

Olmo separated the acromioclavicular joint between his collarbone and shoulder blade shortly after coming off the bench in Leipzig’s 6-0 win over Cologne on Saturday.

Published : Oct 30, 2023 19:22 IST , LEIPZIG - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo in action.
FILE PHOTO: RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo in action. | Photo Credit: AP

RB Leipzig will likely have to cope without Dani Olmo until the new year after the Spain midfielder injured his shoulder, coach Marco Rose indicated on Monday.

Olmo separated the acromioclavicular joint between his collarbone and shoulder blade shortly after coming off the bench in Leipzig’s 6-0 win over Cologne on Saturday.

It was only Olmo’s third appearance since returning from a knee injury picked up while playing for Spain in early September and came three days after he scored against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

“I have great trust in the guys, in the squad, in our quality. It’s a shame that he’s not here and now we just need to keep it together without him until shortly before Christmas,” Rose said, calling Olmo an “irreplaceable key player”.

READ MORE: Leipzig’s Olmo, Orban to miss several weeks with injury

Leipzig next plays Wolfsburg in the German Cup on Tuesday and its last game before the winter break is on December 19 against Werder Bremen. Olmo is set to miss Leipzig’s final three Champions League group-stage games against Red Star, Manchester City and Young Boys. 

The 25-year-old will also be on the sidelines during his club’s key Bundesliga game against Borussia Dortmund in early December.

Olmo is also likely to be unavailable when the Spanish national team plays Cyprus on November 16 and Georgia three days later in qualifying for the European Championship. 

Spain has already secured its place at the tournament next year in Germany.

Related Topics

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

RB Leipzig /

Dani Olmo /

Spain /

Borussia Dortmund /

Euro 2024 /

Germany

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: AFG 64/1 (14 overs); Rahmat, Zadran bring up 50 partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo set to be out for the rest of the year with shoulder injury
    AP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, October 30
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Afghan fans at MCA stadium dance with joy after Afghanistan’s powerful bowling performance against Sri Lanka
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. Shooter Anish Bhanwala wins bronze and India’s 12th Paris Olympics quota place
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo set to be out for the rest of the year with shoulder injury
    AP
  2. Neuer ‘happiest ever’ after strong Bundesliga comeback for Bayern
    Reuters
  3. Harry Kane scores hat-trick as Bayern Munich beats Darmstadt 8-0
    Reuters
  4. Harry Kane scores from own half, nets hat-trick in Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt in Bundesliga
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manuel Neuer to make comeback for Bayern Munich after year out, says Tuchel
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: AFG 64/1 (14 overs); Rahmat, Zadran bring up 50 partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo set to be out for the rest of the year with shoulder injury
    AP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, October 30
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Afghan fans at MCA stadium dance with joy after Afghanistan’s powerful bowling performance against Sri Lanka
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. Shooter Anish Bhanwala wins bronze and India’s 12th Paris Olympics quota place
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment