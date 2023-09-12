MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Leipzig’s Olmo, Orban to miss several weeks with injury

Spain forward Olmo will miss “a few games” while Hungary defender Orban “will be out for ten weeks”, Leipzig tweeted.

Published : Sep 12, 2023 22:37 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Olmo returned from Spain duty earlier in the week and underwent tests to diagnose the injury to his right knee.
Olmo returned from Spain duty earlier in the week and underwent tests to diagnose the injury to his right knee. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Olmo returned from Spain duty earlier in the week and underwent tests to diagnose the injury to his right knee. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

RB Leipzig will have to do without forward Dani Olmo and captain Willi Orban for several weeks after both players picked up knee injuries on international duty, the Bundesliga club confirmed on Tuesday.

Spain forward Olmo will miss “a few games” while Hungary defender Orban “will be out for ten weeks”, the German Cup winners tweeted.

ALSO READ: Former Spanish football chief Rubiales to testify in court in Hermoso kiss case

Olmo returned from Spain duty earlier in the week and underwent tests to diagnose the injury to his right knee.

The forward, who extended his deal at the club until 2027 in June, has been in stellar form for Leipzig this season, scoring five goals and assisting once in four competitive games.

Orban also injured his right knee.

Leipzig hosts Augsburg this Saturday, before travelling to face Swiss side Young Boys Bern next Tuesday in the Champions League.

Related Topics

Dani Olmo /

RB Leipzig /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bundesliga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India likely to field weakened football team in Asian games as ISL clubs refuse to release players
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Leipzig’s Olmo, Orban to miss several weeks with injury
    AFP
  3. Former France goalkeeper Colonna dies aged 95
    AFP
  4. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 213/10; De Silva out after stand with Wellalage, IND needs 3 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. U-23 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Indian campaign ends with 0-3 loss to UAE
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Leipzig’s Olmo, Orban to miss several weeks with injury
    AFP
  2. Bayern refutes accusations of ‘sportswashing’ after replacing Qatar deal with Rwanda sponsorship
    AP
  3. Bundesliga: Jeremie Frimpong and Leverkusen looking to challenge for title under Xabi Alonso
    AP
  4. Bundesliga: Bayern beats Gladbach at last with late Tel winner
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga 2023: Boniface scores two as Bayer Leverkusen routs Darmstadt
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India likely to field weakened football team in Asian games as ISL clubs refuse to release players
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Leipzig’s Olmo, Orban to miss several weeks with injury
    AFP
  3. Former France goalkeeper Colonna dies aged 95
    AFP
  4. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 213/10; De Silva out after stand with Wellalage, IND needs 3 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. U-23 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Indian campaign ends with 0-3 loss to UAE
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment