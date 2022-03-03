19 coronavirus cases at Mainz puts Dortmund game in doubt

Sunday's Bundesliga game between Mainz and Borussia Dortmund is in doubt after Mainz reported 19 coronavirus cases among players and staff on Thursday.

Mainz said everyone involved in first-team business was “completely immunized” and it was in contact with local health authorities about what to do next. The club didn't name any infected players.

READ | Virat will come out of this lean patch soon, says Ravi Shastri

Team training was canceled on Thursday but players who tested negative trained individually.

The game on Sunday is a chance for Dortmund to revive its fortunes after defeat to Rangers in the Europa League and drawing with Augsburg 1-1 last week which allowed Bayern Munich to stretch its Bundesliga lead to eight points.