Football Bundesliga Bundesliga 19 coronavirus cases at Mainz puts Dortmund game in doubt Team training was canceled on Thursday but players who tested negative trained individually. AP Mainz 03 March, 2022 23:04 IST FILE PHOTO: Borussia Dortmund players during a training session. - AP AP Mainz 03 March, 2022 23:04 IST Sunday's Bundesliga game between Mainz and Borussia Dortmund is in doubt after Mainz reported 19 coronavirus cases among players and staff on Thursday.Mainz said everyone involved in first-team business was "completely immunized" and it was in contact with local health authorities about what to do next. The club didn't name any infected players. Team training was canceled on Thursday but players who tested negative trained individually.The game on Sunday is a chance for Dortmund to revive its fortunes after defeat to Rangers in the Europa League and drawing with Augsburg 1-1 last week which allowed Bayern Munich to stretch its Bundesliga lead to eight points.