Manuel Neuer signs Bayern Munich contract extension

Manuel Neuer has signed a contract extension with Bayern Munich to keep him at the club until 2023.

Goalkeeper Neuer's contract had been due to expire at the end of next season in 2021.

Doubts over the 34-year-old's future at the club were raised when Bayern made the signing of Schalke's Alexander Nubel, who will move to the Allianz Arena at the end of the current campaign.

However, Neuer will not be leaving for pastures new, with the Germany international telling Bayern's official website: "I feel very comfortable and at home in Bavaria. FC Bayern are one of Europe's top football clubs.

"During the weeks of the shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic, I didn't want to make a decision because nobody knew if, when and how Bundesliga football would continue.

"It was important for me to continue working with our goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic. Now this has been resolved, I look to the future with great optimism."

CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge added: "FC Bayern are very happy Manuel has extended his contract until 30 June 2023. Manuel is the best goalkeeper in the world and our captain."

Neuer joined Bayern from Schalke in 2011 and has gone on to enjoy remarkable success for both club and country.

He has lifted the Bundesliga title seven times in his time at Bayern, with whom he has also won four DFB-Pokals, the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

Voted as World's Best Goalkeeper on four occasions, Neuer won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 and was selected as the recipient of the Golden Glove award for his efforts in Brazil.

Bayern lead the Bundesliga, which resumed last weekend behind closed doors, by four points with eight games remaining.