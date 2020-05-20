Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Manuel Neuer signs Bayern Munich contract extension Manuel Neuer has committed himself to Bayern Munich for a further two seasons, with his previous deal set to expire in 2021. Nicholas McGee 20 May, 2020 19:18 IST Manuel Neuer has made 375 appearances for Bayern Munich since in 2011. - Getty Images Nicholas McGee 20 May, 2020 19:18 IST Manuel Neuer has signed a contract extension with Bayern Munich to keep him at the club until 2023.Goalkeeper Neuer's contract had been due to expire at the end of next season in 2021.Doubts over the 34-year-old's future at the club were raised when Bayern made the signing of Schalke's Alexander Nubel, who will move to the Allianz Arena at the end of the current campaign.READ | Roberto Martinez targets 'beautiful legacy' with Belgium However, Neuer will not be leaving for pastures new, with the Germany international telling Bayern's official website: "I feel very comfortable and at home in Bavaria. FC Bayern are one of Europe's top football clubs. "During the weeks of the shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic, I didn't want to make a decision because nobody knew if, when and how Bundesliga football would continue."It was important for me to continue working with our goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic. Now this has been resolved, I look to the future with great optimism." CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge added: "FC Bayern are very happy Manuel has extended his contract until 30 June 2023. Manuel is the best goalkeeper in the world and our captain."Neuer joined Bayern from Schalke in 2011 and has gone on to enjoy remarkable success for both club and country.He has lifted the Bundesliga title seven times in his time at Bayern, with whom he has also won four DFB-Pokals, the Champions League and the Club World Cup.READ | David Silva reiterates Man City exit, search for new club on hold Voted as World's Best Goalkeeper on four occasions, Neuer won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 and was selected as the recipient of the Golden Glove award for his efforts in Brazil.Bayern lead the Bundesliga, which resumed last weekend behind closed doors, by four points with eight games remaining. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos