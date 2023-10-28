MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Neuer ‘happiest ever’ after strong Bundesliga comeback for Bayern

The 37-year-old Germany keeper played for the first time in the league since November 2022, after breaking a leg during a skiing holiday following Germany’s early World Cup exit in December last year.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 23:25 IST , MUNICH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern Munich’s Manuel happy after Bundesliga comeback against Darmstadt 98
Bayern Munich’s Manuel happy after Bundesliga comeback against Darmstadt 98 | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayern Munich’s Manuel happy after Bundesliga comeback against Darmstadt 98 | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer said he had never been happier after making his Bundesliga comeback from a year out with injury in his side’s 8-0 demolition of Darmstadt 98 on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Germany keeper played for the first time in the league since November 2022, after breaking a leg during a skiing holiday following Germany’s early World Cup exit in December last year.

“I’m very happy, the happiest I’ve ever been after a game,” said Neuer, who captained his team on Saturday. “I was positively excited but not nervous. I was a bit curious as to what would happen.”

ALSO READ | HERE’S HOW HARRY KANE SCORED HIS HATTRICK FOR BAYERN

Neuer looked on track to be back at his best, making several superb saves in the first half, but spent most of the second half with little to do as Bayern scored eight times after the break.

“I was really happy to be back in the Allianz Arena, to play in front of the fans and to be on the pitch again,” he said.

While he got his starting spot back from reserve keeper Sven Ulreich, Neuer still needs to fight for his Germany spot with Euro 2024 next year on home soil and with Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen having been first choice during his absence.

Neuer had been Germany’s first-choice keeper for 13 years until his injury.

“I’m not thinking about that (national team) at the moment; I am thinking about Bayern,” Neuer said. “(Germany) coach Julian Nagelsmann called me yesterday and wished me all the best for the game.”

Neuer also received high praise from his club coach Thomas Tuchel on Saturday.

“Manuel thinks two steps ahead, you can tell from the tactics talk and his training. He realises situations early and adapts his game,” Tuchel told a press conference.

“You cannot rate it high enough, the mindset needed to come back from such an injury. He was always convinced but to pull it off is a sensational performance from him. He deserves the highest respect. He played sensationally today.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Manuel Neuer /

Bayern Munich /

Harry Kane /

Bundesliga /

Thomas Tuchel

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neuer ‘happiest ever’ after strong Bundesliga comeback for Bayern
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2023-24: Bellingham double allows Real to fight back and win Clasico at Barcelona
    Reuters
  3. Saudi League 2023-24: Al Nassr beats Al Fayha, Ronaldo assists Talisca brace
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Travis Head moves past injury blues with blistering ton
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Why is Barca wearing a different jersey in FCB v RMA?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Neuer ‘happiest ever’ after strong Bundesliga comeback for Bayern
    Reuters
  2. Harry Kane scores hat-trick as Bayern Munich beats Darmstadt 8-0
    Reuters
  3. Harry Kane scores from own half, nets hat-trick in Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt in Bundesliga
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manuel Neuer to make comeback for Bayern Munich after year out, says Tuchel
    AFP
  5. Bundesliga top-scorer Serhou Guirassy out several weeks for Stuttgart with left hamstring injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neuer ‘happiest ever’ after strong Bundesliga comeback for Bayern
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2023-24: Bellingham double allows Real to fight back and win Clasico at Barcelona
    Reuters
  3. Saudi League 2023-24: Al Nassr beats Al Fayha, Ronaldo assists Talisca brace
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Travis Head moves past injury blues with blistering ton
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Why is Barca wearing a different jersey in FCB v RMA?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment