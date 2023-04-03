Bundesliga

Dortmund defender Schlotterbeck out with muscle tear

Schlotterbeck suffered a muscle fiber tear with tendon involvement in Munich and will therefore not be at Borussia Dortmund’s disposal for the time being.

AP
DORTMUND 03 April, 2023 20:58 IST
DORTMUND 03 April, 2023 20:58 IST
Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck on the ground after picking up an injury during the Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena on Saturday in Munich.

Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck on the ground after picking up an injury during the Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena on Saturday in Munich. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Schlotterbeck suffered a muscle fiber tear with tendon involvement in Munich and will therefore not be at Borussia Dortmund’s disposal for the time being.

Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck will be out “for the time being” with a muscle tear he picked up in the 4-2 loss to title rival Bayern Munich, the club said on Monday.

Also Read
Close Bundesliga title race exposing tensions at Bayern Munich

Schlotterbeck went off in the 44th minute on Saturday as Dortmund was knocked off the top spot in the Bundesliga.

“The diagnosis is now confirmed: the 23-year-old suffered a muscle fiber tear with tendon involvement in Munich and will therefore not be at BVB’s disposal for the time being,” Dortmund said.

Schlotterbeck has played all 37 games of Dortmund’s season so far across all competitions. The 23-year-old central defender has played nine games for Germany including two at the World Cup.

Read more stories on Bundesliga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Haaland: Volley against Schalke my best Bundesliga goal

Stats behind Lewandowski's spectacular 2020

Slide shows

Bundesliga season in pictures: Bayern reigns, Haaland fires and more

Bayern gives Lahm and Alonso the perfect farewell

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us