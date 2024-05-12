MagazineBuy Print

St Pauli wins promotion and returns to the Bundesliga after 13 years

St Pauli are known for having an alternative fan scene and left-wing supporter base as well as for their social projects in the community, their support for refugees and minorities and their projects such as installing beehives in their stadium roof to raise environmental awareness. 

Published : May 12, 2024 21:04 IST

Reuters
With one game left in the season, St Pauli is in top spot on 66 points, one ahead of second-placed Holstein Kiel and six ahead of Fortuna Duesseldorf in third. Hamburg SV missed out on promotion once more, sitting in fourth place.
With one game left in the season, St Pauli is in top spot on 66 points, one ahead of second-placed Holstein Kiel and six ahead of Fortuna Duesseldorf in third. Hamburg SV missed out on promotion once more, sitting in fourth place.
infoIcon

With one game left in the season, St Pauli is in top spot on 66 points, one ahead of second-placed Holstein Kiel and six ahead of Fortuna Duesseldorf in third. Hamburg SV missed out on promotion once more, sitting in fourth place.

Second division club St Pauli clinched promotion to the Bundesliga on Sunday, 13 years after its last top-division appearance, with a 3-1 win over Osnabrueck.

The Hamburg club, which managed for the first time in its history to finish higher in the table than its bitter cross-city rivals Hamburg SV, won its sixth promotion to the Bundesliga.

With one game left in the season, St Pauli is in top spot on 66 points, one ahead of second-placed Holstein Kiel and six ahead of Fortuna Duesseldorf in third. Hamburg SV missed out on promotion once more, sitting in fourth place.

The Hamburg club, which managed for the first time in its history to finish higher in the table than its bitter cross-city rivals Hamburg SV, won its sixth promotion to the Bundesliga.
The Hamburg club, which managed for the first time in its history to finish higher in the table than its bitter cross-city rivals Hamburg SV, won its sixth promotion to the Bundesliga.
lightbox-info

The Hamburg club, which managed for the first time in its history to finish higher in the table than its bitter cross-city rivals Hamburg SV, won its sixth promotion to the Bundesliga.

The top two clubs win automatic promotion while the club finishing in third go into a promotion/relegation playoff match with the Bundesliga club finishing 16th.

St Pauli is known for having an alternative fan scene and left-wing supporter base as well as for its social projects in the community, its support for refugees and minorities and projects such as installing beehives in its stadium roof to raise environmental awareness. 

